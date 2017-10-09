Understanding your dreams with dream therapist Kelly Sullivan Walden

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Do you ever wonder if your dreams mean anything?

Could they be a premonition? Or maybe just something worth paying attention to?

Author of "Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams and The Unexplainable" and dream therapist Kelly Sullivan Walden visited Morning Extra to discuss the subconscious and intuition.

“The wisdom of your subconscious communicates with you all the time, whether or not you are asleep or awake, whether you listen or not. You might want to pay more attention now, to your daytime premonitions, and to your nighttime dreams — maybe even get a dream journal and write down those dreams the moment you wake up before they fade away,” says Kelly Sullivan Walden, coauthor of the new collection from Chicken Soup for the Soul.