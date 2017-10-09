Man arrested for assault, arson in SWAT standoff in Boulevard

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Boulevard man was arrested Monday after lighting his trailer on fire during a standoff.



It happened just after midnight near the 38000 block of Tierra Real Road in Boulevard.



Deputies say 34-year-old Brian Ellis hit a female relative in the face with a baseball bat and cut a male relative in the hand with a sword.



When deputies arrived on scene, Ellis was seen pacing back and forth and rambling incoherently.



At some point, Ellis started making threats and set a trailer on fire with several dogs inside.



Immediately after, SWAT officers spotted Ellis running from the fire and took him into custody.



Ellis was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and arson.



Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. The trailer was a total loss. Several other outbuildings on the property were also damaged by the fire.