Man arrested for assault, arson in SWAT standoff in Boulevard - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man arrested for assault, arson in SWAT standoff in Boulevard

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Brandon Lewis, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Boulevard man was arrested Monday after lighting his trailer on fire during a standoff.

It happened just after midnight near the 38000 block of Tierra Real Road in Boulevard.

Deputies say 34-year-old Brian Ellis hit a female relative in the face with a baseball bat and cut a male relative in the hand with a sword.

When deputies arrived on scene, Ellis was seen pacing back and forth and rambling incoherently.

At some point, Ellis started making threats and set a trailer on fire with several dogs inside.

Immediately after, SWAT officers spotted Ellis running from the fire and took him into custody.

Ellis was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and arson.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. The trailer was a total loss. Several other outbuildings on the property were also damaged by the fire.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.