Ms. Smarty-Plants Goes Batty at the Water Conservation Garden this Friday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Ms. Smarty-Plants is going "batty" at the Water Conservation Garden this Friday. 

On Friday the 13th, kids can enjoy trick or treat trails, and creepy critter encounters. Giving a preview of the festivities is Ms. Smarty-Plants. 

Costumes are encouraged at this Friday's family event. Admission is $5 per person, Garden members and kids 2 and under are free; plus free parking.  

To pre-register for the event (required): visit www.thegarden.org/batty or call 619-660-0614 x10. 

