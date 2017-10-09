Crews responding to large water main break in University City - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Police are on the scene of a large water main break at La Jolla Village Drive and Regents Road in University City. 

The break was first reported around 3:45 p.m. Monday and the area is blocked to traffic. 

There are also reports of sink holes and flooding in the area. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

