Local couple competing in Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's often said, a couple that plays together stays together.

A local husband and wife are doing just that competing on "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge."

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Mission Trails to meet military couple – Stephanie and Steve Siraco - who are armed with some serious fire power.

Stephanie's "Broken Skull" episode aired last Tuesday on CMT. Steve's episode is scheduled to run on Nov. 21.

Click here to learn more about the Siracos and their fitness programs.