Attention Shoppers! New UTC Nordstrom ready to open - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Attention Shoppers! New UTC Nordstrom ready to open

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - Shoppers rejoice! A brand new Nordstrom is opening up inside the UTC mall. 

It's part of a larger restoration project at the mall. 

The new store will open Thursday at 10 a.m. Shoppers who arrive at 8 a.m., can participate in a free beauty even outside where can take part in free beauty consultations. 

News 8's Shannon Handy reports from UTC with a sneak peak. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.