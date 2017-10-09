It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a brand-new season of 'Supergirl'

Watch "Supergirl" on Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's fall premiere week on our CW network and the season 3 premiere of the smash hit "Supergirl" airs Monday.

News 8's Eric Lahnert met up with Supergirl when she was at Comic-Con to ask her about the new season, her thoughts on San Diego and how she's empowering our youth.

She's all business and all about saving the planet on the hit show "Supergirl."

But when she loses the cape, Melissa Benoist goes from Supergirl to super fun.

News 8 caught up with the 28-year-old Colorado native at Comic-Con.

Benoist says while it is fun, wearing the cape also comes with a big responsibility.

"It's not just wearing a cape," she said. "What's important to me is the show represents every kind of woman"

Her fellow cast members also know the impact Supergirl is having on empowering youth.

"Seeing a strong female character inspiring everyone, that is so important to have," said Chris Wood who plays Mon-El.

"Supergirl" producer Jessica Queller also talked to News 8 about what to expect in season 3.

"The characters are growing up and deepening and the stories are going to be complex and exciting, and our new villain Reign [played by Odette Annable] is amazing," said Queller.

"Supergirl" actor David Harewood says the show has something for everyone:

"There's not many shows you can sit down with your family and watch. The adults get something from it, the kids get something from it. We're very lucky."

