Texas Tech police officer killed, campus on lockdown

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Texas Tech University in Lubbock was placed on lockdown after a campus police officer was shot and killed.
University spokesman Chris Cook said campus police made a student welfare Monday evening and, upon entering the room, found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers then brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing.
While at the station, Cook said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him. The suspect then fled on foot and remains at large.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
University officials issued a lockdown alert to students on social media, noting that the suspect had not been apprehended. The alert urged those on campus "to take shelter in a safe location."
Additional information was not immediately available.
Amid dry, windy conditions that prompted fire warnings across the region, flames tore through vegetation Monday south of the Riverside (91) Freeway near the 241 toll road in Anaheim Hills, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes, some of which were destroyed by the flames, and injuring at least one firefighter.
