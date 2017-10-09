'DWTS' Eliminates Fan Favorite After Tearful 'Most Memorable Yea - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'DWTS' Eliminates Fan Favorite After Tearful 'Most Memorable Year' Week -- Find Out Who Got Cut!

Updated: Oct 9, 2017 7:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.