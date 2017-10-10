Kathy Bates: Never Share A Joint With A Stranger, Especially Bill Maher

'Disjointed' star Kathy Bates promises Stephen that she's not high right now.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
'Madam Secretary' star Morgan Freeman is no Robin, but he's happy to provide some sidekick material for Stephen to use indefinitely in the future.
'Scandal' star Kerry Washington pulls some makeup out of her [redacted] and gives Stephen a little touch-up.
The Late Show's favorite astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson joins the #PuberMe movement with a photo from the time when he was just a dwarf planet.
'We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy' author Ta-Nehisi Coates has his own definition of 'whiteness' and it has nothing to do with one's race.
It's not an everyday event that Stephen sits down with one of his comedic inspirations, the legendary 'The Long-Awaited Album' artist Steve Martin.
Between her role on 'The Big Bang Theory' and a degree in neuroscience, Mayim Bialik is as qualified as anyone to diagnosis Stephen as 'nerd' or 'geek.'
'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara has a present for Stephen. (Hint: she doesn't walk out with anything in her hands.)
'Stronger' star Tatiana Maslany and Stephen perform an impromptu number from the musical they both know by heart.