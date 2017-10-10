"Valor": New military conspiracy thriller breaks barriers

Watch "Valor" on Mondays at 9 p.m. on The CW San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fall premier week on our CW network continues with the military conspiracy thriller "Valor."

News 8's Marcella Lee recently sat down with the two stars to talk about the new show and how they are hoping to do justice to San Diego's military community.

The new military drama is breaking barriers by putting a woman in the pilot's seat.

Warrant Officer Nora Madani, played by Christina Ochoa, is one of the first female pilots to join an army special forces helicopter unit called the Shadow Raiders.

Ochoa said she was scared to death but also incredible empowered and motivated to be in her groundbreaking role.

Co-star Matt Barr plays Captain Leland Gallo - Madani's commanding officer.

The two pilots are the only ones to return home from Somalia after a failed secret mission shrouded in deceit.

Their chemistry both on screen and off is palpable.

"We are lucky because Christina is so fearless as a person, but also as an actor. I think that part demanded that," said Barr.

Ochoa said their chemistry was evident from the second they met at their screen test.

Behind the scenes, the actors work with a military adviser to ensure authenticity. In fact, former Green Beret Dan Laguna has a cameo in the show.

"All the extras in the background, there are a lot of veterans. We are surrounded by this sea of people who are constantly, even when you don't ask for it, keeping you in check - so it's been a beautiful thing," said Barr.

Both actors, who live in Los Angeles, enjoy visiting San Diego and hope the show is well received by the local military community.

"We really hope to do them justice. At the heart of it, really, the stories for us are about the human element and the emotional aspect of what our service men and women go through," said Ochoa.

