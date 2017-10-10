Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein's 'Indefensible' Actions

Tiffany Thornton found herself defending her marriage to Gospel Light Church worship pastor Josiah Capaci after tying the knot on Saturday.
Hollywood A-listers are breaking their silence in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
It’s a party in James Corden’s car! Miley Cyrus’ week-long residency on The Tonight Show might be over, but that’s not stopping the 24-year-old artist from visiting The Late Late Show.
It’s an exciting time for both Khloe Kardashian and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner! The two reality stars are both currently pregnant with their first children as their older sister, Kim Kardashian, awaits her third child via surrogate.
Pink stripe perfection! Beyonce continued her post-baby slayage on Monday night when she shared a series of sexy new photos of herself.
Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are working as a team again! After sparking feud rumors last week when Chmerkovskiy sat out a performance on Dancing With the Stars for a “personal issue,” the pair were back on Monday night for an emotional rumba.
Game on, “Shevine!”The Voice coaches and famous frenemies Blake Shelton and Adam Levine declared war on Monday night’s episode of the NBC singing competition.
It all started during the blind auditions, when Nashville-based contestant Dennis Drummond performed “She Talks to Angels”...