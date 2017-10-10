San Diego to bid for Amazon's second headquarters

Dozens of University City residents are still without water Tuesday morning after a massive main break.
Overnight water drops were made Tuesday to battle a wind- driven brush fire that has destroyed at least 24 structures and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents while scorching about 7,500 acres with 5 percent containment in the Anaheim Hills, fire commanders said.
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds that battered San Diego County Monday will begin to die down Tuesday morning and a red flag fire warning will expire at 10 a.m. Areas expected to face particularly acute hazards included Descanso and Palomar Mountain.
As the bidding war for Amazon's planned second headquarters heats up, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday to send a letter to founder/CEO Jeff Bezos declaring support for regional efforts to lure the retailing giant to the region.
It's often said, a couple that plays together stays together. A local husband and wife are doing just that competing on "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge."
The city of El Cajon today unveiled a program aimed at discouraging panhandling among the homeless in the East County city.
A fire of unknown origin burned swaths of brushy terrain Monday on a hillside near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, but there were no reports of structural threats.