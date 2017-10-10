‘Boogie Nights’ Turns 20! Looking Back on Mark Wahlberg and the - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

‘Boogie Nights’ Turns 20! Looking Back on Mark Wahlberg and the Ensemble Cast’s Breakthrough Performances

Updated: Oct 10, 2017 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.