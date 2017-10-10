KFMB STATIONS: Television Promotions Writer/Editor/Producer

KFMB Stations, the CBS & CW affiliates in America’s Finest City -- San Diego-- is looking for a highly creative Writer/Editor/Producer who will conceptualize, write, produce, shoot and edit compelling on-air promos from start to finish that will generate viewer interest to increase the brand awareness and ratings for all multi-platforms.

This includes daily news topicals, image spots, POPs for all platforms - broadcast and digital. Additional responsibilities include organizing, overseeing and executing daily topicals from concept through delivery; hands-on editing; contributing to brainstorming sessions; and assisting the promotions department in other duties, as needed. The ability to write effective, compelling, audience-building promotional copy is a MUST and candidates must have a working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and knowledge of production process.

Proficiency in videography and lighting is a plus. We are looking for someone that can work well under tight deadlines and use logic to solve problems and foresee and avoid obstacles along the way. A Bachelor’s Degree or some college is preferred. 3 years of previous television Writer/Producer and non-linear editing experience are required. Proficiency with Wide Orbit (and 3-5 years experience) is also required.