SR-125 at Mission Gorge Road closed Tuesday night - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SR-125 at Mission Gorge Road closed Tuesday night

Posted: Updated:

SANTEE (CNS) - Road crews will close State Route 125 in both directions Tuesday night at Mission Gorge Road in Santee for pavement repairs, authorities said.

The closure, at the area where northbound SR-125 ends and the southbound lanes begin, will be in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday night until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to Caltrans' Cathryne Bruce-Johnson.

"Northbound motorists will be detoured to eastbound or westbound state Route 52," Bruce-Johnson said. "Motorists on Mission Gorge Road will be detoured to Cuyamaca Street, to westbound SR-52 to southbound SR-125."

Caltrans reminded drivers to "be work-zone alert" and slow down when nearing highway work areas.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.