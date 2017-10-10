SR-125 at Mission Gorge Road closed Tuesday night

If you're a fan of hand-made arts and crafts then the 20th annual 2017 Harvest Festival in Del Mar is a can't miss event.?
Road crews will close State Route 125 in both directions Tuesday night at Mission Gorge Road in Santee for pavement repairs, authorities said.
Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah rose to fame with his wide array of celebrity impressions and comedic talent and now the SNL cast member and stand-up star is showcasing his talents on Showtime with his new show White Famous.
Water was restored to dozens of residents in University City Tuesday morning after a massive main break.
One of the nation's leading gun-control groups has filed a lawsuit against the makers and sellers of "bump stocks," the devices used by the gunman in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Overnight water drops were made Tuesday to battle a wind- driven brush fire that has destroyed at least 24 structures and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents while scorching about 7,500 acres in the Anaheim Hills, fire commanders said.
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds that battered San Diego County Monday will begin to die down Tuesday morning and a red flag fire warning will expire at 10 a.m. Areas expected to face particularly acute hazards included Descanso and Palomar Mountain.
As the bidding war for Amazon's planned second headquarters heats up, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Tuesday to send a letter to founder/CEO Jeff Bezos declaring support for regional efforts to lure the retailing giant to the region.