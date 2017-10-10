Catching up with Jay Pharoah ahead of "White Famous" debut

(NEWS 8) - Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah rose to fame with his wide array of celebrity impressions and comedic talent.

Now the SNL cast member and stand-up star is showcasing his talents on Showtime with his new show White Famous.

Pharoah talked about the plot of the show, his character's story and the places and people he's drawn inspiration from with News 8's Heather Myers, and then did a couple of off-the-cuff celebrity impressions that live up to the hype.