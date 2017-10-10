Don't miss the 2017 Harvest Festival in Del Mar

(NEWS 8) - If you're a fan of hand-made arts and crafts then the 20th annual 2017 Harvest Festival in Del Mar is a can't miss event.

More than 24,000 hand-made items from over 300 makers will be available for you to purchase from apparel accessories to personalized gifts. A few artists who will be selling goods at the festival were invited to the Morning Extra Tuesday to showcase some of their custom work.

Tickets are good for all three days of the event, Friday through Sunday, and kids 12 and under get in free. If you bring a donation for the canned food drive you can get a $2 discount on admission.