Activists take a knee at San Diego City Council meeting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Activists made a call for solidarity at a San Diego City Council meeting Tuesday morning.

Sixteen activists kneeled during the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the meeting, before the agenda even went into motion.

Activists said their action was to demonstrate support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, suspended ESPN anchor Jemele Hill and a local man they contend was a victim of racial profiling.

The protest was peaceful and didn't elicit immediate comment from the council members or audience.



"You look around the country at the racial divide, it's a huge issue," Rev. Shane Harris of the San Diego chapter of the National Action Network told reporters after the short protest.



Kaepernick, most recently a member of the San Francisco 49ers, stirred controversy last year when he began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Other National Football League players began following suit as the 2016 season went on, and some continued the protests this season.



Opponents of the tactic consider it disrespectful to the country and the flag. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been harshly critical of the protesters, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday that those who disrespect the flag shouldn't play.



ESPN suspended Hill for two weeks after she tweeted remarks regarding Jones.



"Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers," Hill tweeted. Her network said it was her second violation of its social media policy, following a statement a few weeks ago that called Trump a "white supremacist who has largely surrounding himself w/ other white supremacists."

NFL owners are reportedly considering a rule change that would make it mandatory for players to stand during the national anthem.

A league spokesman says they'll talk about it at the owners meeting next week.

Harris said his San Diego group also aimed to support Raymond Wylie, a 67-year-old man who has filed a claim against the city for an arrest he said was racially motivated.



Wylie told reporters that he was arrested on suspicion of carrying a leaded pipe and burglary during his regular morning walk in July. He said the officer mistook his walking stick for a weapon, and accused him of casing vehicles.



He said he spent nearly 24 hours behind bars but was never actually charged.



"We're here to deal with racial profiling today on a national level, but to bring it back to a local level with what happened to Mr. Wylie and continue to shine light upon his case," Harris said.



The City Attorney's Office will decide whether or not to accept Wylie's claim. He said he might file a lawsuit if his claim is rejected.

