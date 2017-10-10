Red Cross outlines wildfire preparedness tips

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As wildfires burn across California, the Red Cross is reminding people to be prepared.

Three major tips they are sharing include: get a kit, make a plan and be informed.

You should also make sure you have supplies including food, water, a flashlight and cell phone chargers.

Also have a plan for evacuations - including your pets and make sure you follow information from local authorities.

More tips can be found at the following links:

Wildfire Checklist - English & Spanish

Be Red Cross Ready

Fire Evacuation Checklist