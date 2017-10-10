Red Cross outlines wildfire preparedness tips - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Red Cross outlines wildfire preparedness tips

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — As wildfires burn across California, the Red Cross is reminding people to be prepared. 

Three major tips they are sharing include: get a kit, make a plan and be informed. 

You should also make sure you have supplies including food, water, a flashlight and cell phone chargers. 

Also have a plan for evacuations - including your pets and make sure you follow information from local authorities. 

More tips can be found at the following links:  

Wildfire Checklist - English & Spanish

Be Red Cross Ready  

Fire Evacuation Checklist 

