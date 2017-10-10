Death toll in San Diego hepatitis A outbreak climbs to 18

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials Tuesday reported the 18th death in the San Diego region's hepatitis A outbreak, among 490 total cases.



The county Health and Human Services Agency traced the outbreak to last November, with just under two-thirds of the victims being either homeless and/or drug users. Details on the latest fatality were not provided.



The county and city of San Diego have taken several steps to address the outbreak, including a stepped-up immunization campaign that has resulted in more than 68,000 people being vaccinated, spraying a sanitizing formula on streets and sidewalks, and placing portable hand-washing stations and restrooms in areas where the homeless congregate.

RELATED: City leaders kick off Hepatitis A prevention campaign



Both jurisdictions have proclaimed a local health emergency.



Monday, the city of San Diego opened a 136-space tent camp in Golden Hill to provide a safe area for the homeless. The camp is in the parking lot of a city operations yard.



Critics contend that a shortage of shelter space for the homeless exacerbated the hepatitis A outbreak.

RELATED COVERAGE