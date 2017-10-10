Legoland brings Halloween fun to Rady Children's Hospital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Each Saturday this month, Legoland is hosting its annual "Brick or Treat" celebration.

And the "Boo Crew" wants to make sure no one misses out on the fun, so Lego characters and model builders also brought the tricks and treats to children at Rady Children's Hospital.

Halloween characters and a master builder visited the hospital to entertain patients.

Children were also able to take part in a building project during the event.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs shares more details from the hospital's magical garden.

