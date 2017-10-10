James Corden Takes On 'SEAL Team' for His Billboard

James shows up to work and notices his usual billboard on the side of CBS has been replaced with a billboard for SEAL Team, the new CBS show starring David Boreanaz.
Animal expert Jack Hanna returns to the Late Late Show with a handful of animals for James, Ana de Armas and Michael Fassbender to meet, including an African crown crane.
Julia Roberts is just a girl, standing in front of James Corden, asking him to, act out her movies with her. The 49-year-old Oscar winner recreated some of her top films on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.
When Julia Roberts explains to James her brain's overload with all the scripts and projects she's worked on over her career, Ben Schwartz offers up a few of her classic lines that are rather uncanny.
After learning the news of a mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in United States history, James wonders what is keeping America from taking actual steps towards gun control and catching up with the rest of the developed world.
James welcomes the world's greatest mentalist, Lior Suchard, to perform with America Ferrara, Jeremy Piven and The Late Late Show audiences. From glow sticks to predicting time, Lior stole the show, blowing everyone's minds more than once.
After James learns Susan Kelechi Watson's deep passion for a karaoke night with her friends, Mayim Bialik talks about her history heading up quartets dating back to college.
When James hears about the new "Tomb Raider" film coming out March 16, 2018, he takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft - a part made for him, and not Alicia Vikander.
James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.