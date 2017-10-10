Champagne vending machine only at Pendry San Diego

DOWNTOWN (NEWS 8) - In addition to luxury rooms, the Pendry San Diego hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter boasts fine cuisine, next-generation social space and California's only champagne vending machine.
Yup. A vending machine just for the bubbly.
The $120 million dollar hotel opened its doors earlier in 2017 and has since seen hundreds of customers sipping fine champagne from the bottle all throughout its property. The hotel also offers several "Sip and Stay" packages for those looking for an extra sparkle in their hotel stay.
Serving only Moet Chandon, the machine is token operated and functions just like any other beverage dispensing machine.
You can buy the tokens at any of the restaurants on site or at the front desk and make your way over to the lobby for a classy refreshment. Tokens come along with a stylish topper to help pour the champagne directly into your mouth -- no glass necessary.
Once outfitted with your choice of champagne, head on down to the hidden Pendry Spa specializing in natural and organic massage and relaxation services.
