YMCA raises awareness about domestic violence

Fire crews remained on high alert as warm, gusty and dry conditions made the region ripe for wildfires.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is increasing staffing levels in anticipation of increased risk of fire activity, officials said Sunday.
The San Diego Unified School District is inviting parents to attend a Tuesday board meeting to express their opinions on later school start times.
Some men will be walking around with sore feet this weekend. Saturday marks the 10th annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to fight domestic violence.
Each Saturday this month, Legoland is hosting its annual "Brick or Treat" celebration. And the "Boo Crew" wants to make sure no one misses out on the fun.
In addition to luxury rooms, the Pendry San Diego hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter boasts fine cuisine, next-generation social space and California's only champagne vending machine.
Overnight water drops were made Tuesday to battle a wind- driven brush fire that has destroyed at least 24 structures and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents while scorching about 7,500 acres in the Anaheim Hills, fire commanders said.
County health officials Tuesday reported the 18th death in the San Diego region's hepatitis A outbreak, among 490 total cases.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to send a letter to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos indicating a strong interest and willingness to explore possible incentives for the company if it builds its second headquarters in the region.