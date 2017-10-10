YWCA raises awareness about domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some men will be walking around with sore feet this weekend.



Saturday marks the 10th annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event to fight domestic violence.

The event helps men better understand and appreciate women’s experiences, thus changing perspectives, helping improve gender relationships and decreasing the potential for violence.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from MLK Promenade Park where some participants are slipping into heels early.