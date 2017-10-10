Maksim Chmerkovskiy Praises 'DWTS' Partner Vanessa Lachey: 'They Can Say What They Want'

Sounds look there's no more trouble in the ballroom for Vanessa Lachey and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Amid the controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein, Terry Crews is encouraging victims of sexual assault to come forward.
With the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer making its highly anticipated debut on Monday, Kate Hudson was just as enthralled as everybody else!
No one is more excited about Leslie Grossman’s return to Ryan Murphy’s world than Leslie Grossman herself. The self-professed TV fangirl, who admits to binging on shows like Westworld and The Handmaid’s Tale (and who has proudly watched every single episode of Housewives and Saturday N...