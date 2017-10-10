Southwest Airlines offering fares as low as $49, including San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Pack your bags because Southwest Airlines on Tuesday launched a three-day sale offering extra-low fares for winter travel.

Fliers can take advantage of low domestic fares starting at $49, $79, $99, and $129 one-way to select destinations Tuesday through Oct. 12, 2017, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Seats and days are limited and blackout dates apply.

Customers may also book flights to international destinations with some of Southwest's low international fares starting at $99 one-way to select destinations Tuesday through Oct. 12, 2017, 11:59 p.m.

"This winter, customers can get away with Southwest Airlines' low fares, no change fees and up to two bags that fly free," said Ryan Green, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

"With low fares, an expanding list of international destinations, and an incredible Rapid Rewards program, you can't afford miss this sale. Join us this winter for incredible Hospitality, and low fares with nothing to hide-that's Transfarency."

A 21-day advance purchase is required between Oct. 10 and 12th, 2017, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Domestic travel is valid Oct. 31 through Dec. 19, 2017, and Jan. 3 through Feb. 14, 2018.

Domestic travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays.

If you are flying out of San Diego (SAN), check out these deals:

To see the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest's special fares, visit Southwest.com.

