San Diego firefighters on the lines in Anaheim

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Dozens of fire crews, including some from San Diego, are working to contain the massive Canyon 2 Fire burning in Anaheim.

The fire has burned 12 square miles since it started Monday destroying at least 14 structures and damaging 22 more.

Officials fear those numbers from will go up once they have a chance to really survey the damage.

Evacuation orders are still in place for many residents.

Some evacuated residents were allowed to briefly return home Tuesday to grab medication and pets.

"I was crying, I was shaking," said Katherine Cobian who lives on one the streets hit the hardest.

The 3 homes next to hers were destroyed, but thanks to amazing work from firefighters her house was still standing with her cats Brody and Mina safe inside.

"[We] don't have any children of our own, but these are our children," Cobian said.

The fire has charred 7,500 acres, but with drops from above and more than 1,000 fire personnel on the ground progress has been made and it was 25 percent contained as of Tuesday evening.

But officials say there is still a lot of work to do, so reinforcements are being called in including a crew from Cal Fire based in San Diego County.

Eleven fire fighters left from Fallbrook Tuesday morning to go where needed.

"There's always a need for resources whenever you have an incident that grew as quickly as that one did and required the intense fire fight that the firefighters were engaged in yesterday," said Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Issac Sanchez. "You're going to need relief for those folks."

Mother nature was more cooperative Tuesday than Monday bringing milder temperatures combined with a lot less wind. The conditions have crews cautiously optimistic that the worst of this fire may be over.

RELATED COVERAGE