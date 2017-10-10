World Mental Health Day held for 25th year

The Duke of Cambridge speaks at a reception on World Mental Health Day at St James's Palace, London, to celebrate the impact of the Heads Together Charity. (Press Association via AP Images)

(NEWS 8/AP) — Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of World Mental Health Day.

The day was first held in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries.

Each October, supporters come together to celebrate this annual awareness program that aims to bring attention to mental illness and its major effects on people's lives worldwide.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, roughly 1 in 5 Americans struggle with mental illness each year.

There are more than 200 types of mental illnesses - some are rare and some are very common. The more common forms of mental health disorders include depression, dementia, bipolar disorder, anxiety, mood disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder and schizophrenia.

The theme of the WHO World Mental Health Day this year is mental health in the workplace.

This year's #WorldMentalHealthDay theme is workplace mental health. NAMI is excited to share new workplace tools: https://t.co/6PTopqXOUv pic.twitter.com/eZKHo4l4Iv — NAMI (@NAMICommunicate) October 11, 2017

Employees who are experiencing stress on the job may be more apt to turn to drug or alcohol use, call off work more often due to stress-induced illness, and may find it difficult to concentrate and work effectively.

About half of mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75 percent develop by age 24. Mental illnesses are treatable with the proper, professional care.

Experts say eating well, getting active and staying in touch with friends and family can improve your mental well-being.

For additional information and support visit WHO.int and NAMI.org.

#WorldMentalHealthDay: Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15–29 year-olds.

Suicides are preventable https://t.co/rXMS3BVUG9 pic.twitter.com/nGi8DW6rpu — WHO (@WHO) October 10, 2017

