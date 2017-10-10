Season 4 Premiere: Meet the man behind The Flash

Watch "The Flash" on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Premiere week continues on The CW San Diego Tuesday night with season four of the popular show "The Flash."

News 8's Eric Kahnert caught up with the cast to find out what is different this season and to find out how fast Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash, really is.

"I don't know. I've been challenged to four or five races. [I'm a] better actor than track and field star, probably," said Gustin.

Gustin said the season will take the show back to its roots.

"It will be a funnier show - back to our comedy, less drama, less impending death. Something everyone will enjoy a bit more," he said.

What did Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, have to say about the new season?

"You know, I am not going to give anything away. We can expect this year to be a little lighter than in years past. Last year was a little dark, and we are hoping season four to bring some levity back to the show."

The cast said they are a tight group with a lot of singing and dancing in between takes.

"Even the people who play my family on the show are really like my family so it's a beautiful experience going to work," said Keiynan Lonsdale.

Gustin said San Diego may be more than a Comic-Con stop for him someday.

"I recently got engaged and my fiancee was like 'San Diego is nice.' We don't really want to live in Los Angeles forever - maybe I'll live here some day. I love San Diego," he said.

The season premiere of "The Flash" will be followed by the season premiere of DC's "Legends of Tomorrow."