Season 4 Premiere: Meet the man behind The Flash

Premiere week continues on The CW San Diego Tuesday night with season four of the popular show "The Flash."
When James shows up to work and notices his usual billboard on the side of CBS has been replaced with a billboard for SEAL Team, the new CBS show starring David Boreanaz. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
The CW San Diego fall premiere week kicked off Monday, October 9 with the military conspiracy thriller "Valor."
It's fall premiere week on The CW San Diego and the season 3 premiere of the smash hit "Supergirl" aired Monday, October 9.
Three women accused Harvey Weinstein of raping them in a story published by The New Yorker Tuesday, significantly intensifying the scandal surrounding the disgraced movie mogul. A representative for the mogul vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.
The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime.
'Madam Secretary' star Morgan Freeman is no Robin, but he's happy to provide some sidekick material for Stephen to use indefinitely in the future.
'Scandal' star Kerry Washington pulls some makeup out of her [redacted] and gives Stephen a little touch-up.
The Late Show's favorite astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson joins the #PuberMe movement with a photo from the time when he was just a dwarf planet.
'We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy' author Ta-Nehisi Coates has his own definition of 'whiteness' and it has nothing to do with one's race.
It's not an everyday event that Stephen sits down with one of his comedic inspirations, the legendary 'The Long-Awaited Album' artist Steve Martin.
Between her role on 'The Big Bang Theory' and a degree in neuroscience, Mayim Bialik is as qualified as anyone to diagnosis Stephen as 'nerd' or 'geek.'
'Modern Family' star Sofía Vergara has a present for Stephen. (Hint: she doesn't walk out with anything in her hands.)