Eminem Blasts President Trump for NFL Protest Response & More in Passionate Freestyle at BET Hip Hop Awards

Lindsay Lohan is standing up for Harvey Weinstein.
Eminem is coming out swinging against President Donald Trump in a passionate new freestyle.
Queen Bey took it old school for a little celebration!
Chris Kirkpatrick is a dad!
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend are cooking up some fun in the kitchen!
Jennifer Garner is living her bee-st life.
Kim Zolciak has lawyered up.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.
Everything is coming up roses for Bachelor alum Caila Quinn!