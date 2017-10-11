California bills aim to put more zero-emission cars on roads

San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to assist middle schools and high schools that want to start classes earlier.
14 years ago this month, the Cedar Fire tore through San Diego destroying more than 2,200 homes. The fire hit Scripps Ranch hard and residents there are using the lessons they learned to prepare for the next big wildfire. News 8's Shawn Styles reports with what they're doing to keep their community safe.
14 years ago this month, the Cedar Fire tore through San Diego destroying more than 2,200 homes. The fire hit Scripps Ranch hard and residents there are using the lessons they learned to prepare for the next big wildfire. News 8's Shawn Styles reports with what they're doing to keep their community safe.
Doctors have relied on robotic surgery for nearly two decades, but nothing quite like the Da Vinci Surgical "X" System.
Dozens of fire crews, including some from San Diego, are working to contain the massive Canyon 2 Fire burning in Anaheim.
The San Diego City Council heaped praise on former political and civic leader Leon Williams Tuesday in approving a plan to name a block of E Street in his honor.
Firefighters have reached 25 percent containment of the Canyon Fire 2, which has blackened 7,500 acres, and officials hope to get evacuated residents back in their homes by Tuesday night.
Two doctors were appointed Tuesday to evaluate a 19-year-old man who has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight in Escondido, then allegedly bragged about it on the Snapchat social media app.
Pack your bags because Southwest Airlines on Tuesday launched a three-day sale offering extra-low fares for winter travel.
Fire crews remained on high alert as warm, gusty and dry conditions made the region ripe for wildfires.