New Season: The time is now for "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - D.C's "Legends of Tomorrow's" third season premiered on The CW San Diego Tuesday night.

The show's group of heroes continue to battle time itself along with other catastrophes that threaten the planet.

Actress Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance and White Canary on the show is from San Diego.

"I'm a San Diego girl through and through. Everyone is like 'you're so chill,' I'm like 'I'm from San Diego.' My parents still live here and I have a lot of friends here. I come back as much as I can," she said.

