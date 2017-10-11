Repair work continues on Downtown gas line ruptured Tuesday night

DOWNTOWN (NEWS 8) - Construction workers are continuing repair work Wednesday morning on a natural gas line ruptured Tuesday night in the Downtown area.
Crews working in the area of 6th Avenue and C Street accidentally hit the underground line at around 11 p.m. Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes, including residents of a 10-story building, while others were told to shelter in place.
The MTS trolley lines in the immediate area were shut down as a result but have since resumed service Wednesday morning. Two MTS buses were sent to the location to provide shelter for evacuees.
Several nearby businesses were affected by the leak, including the House of Blues concert venue which had to evacuate staff and a guest band.
6th Avenue near C street is shut down from B Street to Broadway and will remain closed for several hours.
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds that battered San Diego County Monday will begin to die down Tuesday morning and a red flag fire warning will expire at 10 a.m. Areas expected to face particularly acute hazards included Descanso and Palomar Mountain.
San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to assist middle schools and high schools that want to start classes earlier.
San Diego will step up its search for a new police chief after six previously held meetings received the public's input.
Aided by diminishing winds and stepped-up manpower on the fire lines, fire officials increased containment on the 8,000-acre Canyon Fire 2 Tuesday, and authorities lifted evacuation orders for most residents who were forced to flee their homes.
14 years ago this month, the Cedar Fire tore through San Diego destroying more than 2,200 homes. The fire hit Scripps Ranch hard and residents there are using the lessons they learned to prepare for the next big wildfire. News 8's Shawn Styles reports with what they're doing to keep their community safe.
Doctors have relied on robotic surgery for nearly two decades, but nothing quite like the Da Vinci Surgical "X" System.
Dozens of fire crews, including some from San Diego, are working to contain the massive Canyon 2 Fire burning in Anaheim.
The San Diego City Council heaped praise on former political and civic leader Leon Williams Tuesday in approving a plan to name a block of E Street in his honor.