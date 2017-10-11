Repair work continues on Downtown gas line ruptured Tuesday night

DOWNTOWN (NEWS 8) - Construction workers are continuing repair work Wednesday morning on a natural gas line ruptured Tuesday night in the Downtown area.

Crews working in the area of 6th Avenue and C Street accidentally hit the underground line at around 11 p.m. Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes, including residents of a 10-story building, while others were told to shelter in place.

The MTS trolley lines in the immediate area were shut down as a result but have since resumed service Wednesday morning. Two MTS buses were sent to the location to provide shelter for evacuees.

Several nearby businesses were affected by the leak, including the House of Blues concert venue which had to evacuate staff and a guest band.

6th Avenue near C street is shut down from B Street to Broadway and will remain closed for several hours.