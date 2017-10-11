Two arrested in string of restaurant robberies in Grantville, Kearny Mesa

Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump — saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to join other jurisdictions around the San Diego area in filing an intent to sue the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission over repeated sewage spills that spread across the border.
Police used a stolen cellphone to track down and arrest an 18-year-old gunman and his 55-year-old getaway driver suspected of committing two robberies and an attempted robbery within about an hour of each other in Kearny Mesa and Grantville.
The return of cooler weather and moist ocean air is helping an army of firefighters gain ground against a wildfire that has scorched more than a dozen square miles in Southern California.
Construction workers continued repair work on a natural gas line ruptured Tuesday night in the Downtown area.
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds that battered San Diego County Monday will begin to die down Tuesday morning and a red flag fire warning will expire at 10 a.m. Areas expected to face particularly acute hazards included Descanso and Palomar Mountain.
San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to assist middle schools and high schools that want to start classes earlier.
San Diego will step up its search for a new police chief after six previously held meetings received the public's input.
Aided by diminishing winds and stepped-up manpower on the fire lines, fire officials increased containment on the 8,000-acre Canyon Fire 2 Tuesday, and authorities lifted evacuation orders for most residents who were forced to flee their homes.
14 years ago this month, the Cedar Fire tore through San Diego destroying more than 2,200 homes. The fire hit Scripps Ranch hard and residents there are using the lessons they learned to prepare for the next big wildfire. News 8's Shawn Styles reports with what they're doing to keep their community safe.
