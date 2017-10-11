Eminem takes down Trump with profane lyrical tirade video

(AP) - Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump — saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters.
The rapper on Tuesday unveiled "The Storm," a 4½-minute freestyle rap video recorded Friday in a Detroit parking garage that aired as part of BET's Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night.
WARNING: This video contains profane and graphic lyrical content.
The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zoS0wEwjQF— BET (@BET) October 11, 2017
Eminem slammed the Republican president as "a kamikaze who will probably cause a nuclear holocaust" before criticizing Trump's ongoing campaign against NFL national anthem protests.
"But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers," he rapped.
He later mentioned NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who's credited with launching the ongoing anthem protests. Kaepernick told the rapper on Twitter, "I appreciate you."
Eminem also took down Trump's recently unveiled plan for tax cuts, questioning: "then who's going to pay for his extravagant trips back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?"
At one point he called Trump, who's 71, a "racist 94-year-old grandpa" and compared the president's appearance to the Marvel Comics character "The Thing."
The 44-year-old rapper closed out his rant with a message to his fans who support Trump, saying "I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against." He added that people who don't support the president love the military and the country, but "hate Trump."
The White House didn't respond to a request for comment on the video, and Trump didn't mention it while tweeting on several issues Wednesday morning.
This is Eminem's most recent rhymed attack on Trump. It follows up last year's nine-minute freestyle track "Campaign Speech" and a verse earlier this year on Big Sean's "No Favors."
Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump — saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters.
'The Foreigner' star has done it all in his illustrious career on the silver screen. Well, almost everything... except sing ABBA.
Premiere week continues on The CW San Diego Tuesday night with season four of the popular show "The Flash."
When James shows up to work and notices his usual billboard on the side of CBS has been replaced with a billboard for SEAL Team, the new CBS show starring David Boreanaz. [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.] Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.
The CW San Diego fall premiere week kicked off Monday, October 9 with the military conspiracy thriller "Valor."
It's fall premiere week on The CW San Diego and the season 3 premiere of the smash hit "Supergirl" aired Monday, October 9.
Three women accused Harvey Weinstein of raping them in a story published by The New Yorker Tuesday, significantly intensifying the scandal surrounding the disgraced movie mogul. A representative for the mogul vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.
The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime.
'The Foreigner' star has done it all in his illustrious career on the silver screen. Well, almost everything... except sing ABBA.
'Madam Secretary' star Morgan Freeman is no Robin, but he's happy to provide some sidekick material for Stephen to use indefinitely in the future.
'Scandal' star Kerry Washington pulls some makeup out of her [redacted] and gives Stephen a little touch-up.
The Late Show's favorite astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson joins the #PuberMe movement with a photo from the time when he was just a dwarf planet.
'We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy' author Ta-Nehisi Coates has his own definition of 'whiteness' and it has nothing to do with one's race.
It's not an everyday event that Stephen sits down with one of his comedic inspirations, the legendary 'The Long-Awaited Album' artist Steve Martin.
Between her role on 'The Big Bang Theory' and a degree in neuroscience, Mayim Bialik is as qualified as anyone to diagnosis Stephen as 'nerd' or 'geek.'