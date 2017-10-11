Couple Finds Hidden Camera Above Bed in Airbnb Rental, Homeowner Arrested: Cops

An Indiana couple on vacation was stunned to find a hidden camera above their bed in an Airbnb they rented in Florida, police said.
Californians in the state's picturesque wine country are arriving home to find only smoldering rubble in the wake of continued wildfires that have destroyed some 2,000 dwellings and businesses.
A baby girl who was found stuffed in a bag in the Georgia woods this week died of blunt force trauma to the head, officials have revealed.
A Utah policeman captured on video grabbing an emergency room nurse and dragging her from a hospital has been fired from the department.
A grandmother came face-to-face in a courtroom with the teenager who body-slammed her at a pool party after she asked his friends to lower their music.
A California mother was killed by an alleged drunk driver while on her way home from visiting her premature twins in the hospital Friday.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have spoken out about being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, adding to the growing list of actresses speaking out about the producer’s alleged abuses.
Only The Brave is an upcoming film starring Josh Brolin and Jennifer Connelly, which documents the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a heroic firefighting team overtaken by a raging Arizona wildfire in 2013.
The owner of an Arizona car dealership has gifted a truck to the veteran who "stole" a vehicle during the Las Vegas shooting to take victims to the hospital.