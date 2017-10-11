Student joke prompts Investigation of shooting threat at Poway H - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Student joke prompts Investigation of shooting threat at Poway High

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded.

The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to assess the threat.

"The student told the detectives he was joking around with some of his friends," Allen said. "The detectives searched the residence and determined the minor did not have access to any firearms and he was released to his parents."

School officials were notified and were investigating whether other students were involved in the hoax, Allen said, adding that the student would not attend school today.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • San Diego fighting fires with new tools and technology

    San Diego fighting fires with new tools and technology

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:19:36 GMT

    As we watch the devastating effects of multiple wildfires burning in California from Napa to Orange County, we've seen lives lost and homes destroyed. Many are wondering, what about San Diego County?

     

    As we watch the devastating effects of multiple wildfires burning in California from Napa to Orange County, we've seen lives lost and homes destroyed. Many are wondering, what about San Diego County?

     

  • Student joke prompts Investigation of shooting threat at Poway High

    Student joke prompts Investigation of shooting threat at Poway High

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:04:29 GMT

    POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded. The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to asses...

     

    POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded. The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to asses...

     

  • Hearing to be held for man accused of 2 violent sexual assaults

    Hearing to be held for man accused of 2 violent sexual assaults

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-10-11 18:40:20 GMT

    A judge is expected to decide Wednesday if a man accused of two violent sexual assaults is competent enough to stand trial. 

     

    A judge is expected to decide Wednesday if a man accused of two violent sexual assaults is competent enough to stand trial. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.