Student joke prompts Investigation of shooting threat at Poway High

POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded.



The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to assess the threat.



"The student told the detectives he was joking around with some of his friends," Allen said. "The detectives searched the residence and determined the minor did not have access to any firearms and he was released to his parents."



School officials were notified and were investigating whether other students were involved in the hoax, Allen said, adding that the student would not attend school today.