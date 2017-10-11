Climber Kills Himself a Day After Girlfriend Dies in Avalanche While Pair Skied Together

A Florida man who's accused of drowning his own daughter allegedly called his wife at the office to tell her what he'd done.
A skilled mountain climber killed himself on Sunday, just one day after his girlfriend died in an avalanche in Montana came crashing down as the pair skied together.
An Indiana couple on vacation was stunned to find a hidden camera above their bed in an Airbnb they rented in Florida, police said.
Californians in the state's picturesque wine country are arriving home to find only smoldering rubble in the wake of continued wildfires that have destroyed some 2,000 dwellings and businesses.
A baby girl who was found stuffed in a bag in the Georgia woods this week died of blunt force trauma to the head, officials have revealed.
A Utah policeman captured on video grabbing an emergency room nurse and dragging her from a hospital has been fired from the department.
A grandmother came face-to-face in a courtroom with the teenager who body-slammed her at a pool party after she asked his friends to lower their music.
A California mother was killed by an alleged drunk driver while on her way home from visiting her premature twins in the hospital Friday.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have spoken out about being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, adding to the growing list of actresses speaking out about the producer’s alleged abuses.