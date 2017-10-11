Man to stand trial for 2 violent sexual assaults

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A judge ruled on Wednesday that a man accused of two violent sexual assaults is competent enough to stand trial.

Prosecutors say last year Jeremiah Williams attacked two separate women on consecutive days in San Diego.

Williams faces 14 felony charges, including forceable rape.

He is suspected of beating, choking and sexually assaulting the two women who were attacked last year.

Both victims were hospitalized, one of them suffering from facial fractures after she was badly beaten.

The first attack took place in the 3900 block of Nobel Drive. The 28-year-old victim had just been dropped off by a friend following a beach cookout when

Williams allegedly followed her through a parking structure to her apartment. He pushed her to the ground, pulled a handgun and told her to give him money.

After the woman handed over some cash, her assailant choked her and dragged her into her residence, where he beat and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

Williams is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Motel 6 on Alvarado Canyon Road in Grantville the following night.

Police officers who had responded to a call about a disturbance detained a man — later identified as Williams — near the motel.

They found blood in one of the motel rooms but couldn’t locate the victim.

Williams was cited for carrying a firearm and released.

Four days later police were sent to Sharp Memorial Hospital to investigate a 23-year-old who was the victim of that motel assault.

The woman told police that the assailant, whom she had just met, entered her room, throttled her, hit her on the head with a pistol and sexually assaulted her. When she screamed for help, the man fled.

Williams was arrested a few months after these two incidents in Arizona and extradited to San Diego in connection with the crimes.

If Williams is convicted he faces 75 years to life plus 43 years and eight months in prison.