Man to stand trial for 2 violent sexual assaults

A judge ruled on Wednesday that a man accused of two violent sexual assaults is competent enough to stand trial.
Police used a stolen cellphone to track down and arrest an 18-year-old gunman and his 55-year-old getaway driver suspected of committing two robberies and an attempted robbery within about an hour of each other in Kearny Mesa and Grantville.
Containment of the 8,000-acre Canyon Fire 2, which has destroyed 13 homes and two other structures in the Anaheim area, increased to 45 percent contained Wednesday -- with full containment expected Saturday -- and some schools were scheduled to reopen.
San Diego-based Qualcomm was fined $773 million by regulators in Taiwan Wednesday for violations of antitrust rules over a seven-year period.
For more than five decades families have been enjoying the spoils of the fall season at Bates Nut Farm.
Port officials have approved a 40-year lease for the Brigantine Restaurant Group's new waterfront complex.
The return of cooler weather and moist ocean air is helping an army of firefighters gain ground against a wildfire that has scorched more than a dozen square miles in Southern California.
At College Prep Day at a San Diego high school, students are getting the resources and information they need post graduation right now.
As we watch the devastating effects of multiple wildfires burning in California from Napa to Orange County, we've seen lives lost and homes destroyed. Many are wondering, what about San Diego County?