California Fires - Resource Information

Several massive wildfires are burning in California which have taken lives. Fires are threatening residents, homes, animals, and businesses.

For up-to-date information please visit the CAL FIRE Statewide Fire Map.


OFFER HELP RIGHT NOW

Donation Information:
American Red Cross
1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The American Red Cross is working alongside partners on the ground to provide shelter, food and comfort for people who have had to leave their homes.

GoFundMe:
A centralized location has been created for all the fundraising campaigns supporting relief efforts here.


Food Pantries:
Food pantries of Napa County

Food pantries of Yuba County

Food pantries of Sonoma County


Animal Shelters: 
Humane Society of Sonoma County

Humane Society of Napa County

Yuba-Sutter SPCA


Volunteer Opportunities:
Food pantries of Sonoma County

Food pantries of Napa County

Food pantries of Yuba County

Veterans Memorial Building and Hall

Petaluma Community Center


Wildfire Safety Steps:
The Red Cross urges everyone to follow evacuation orders from local law enforcement and have an emergency kit ready to go.

CLICK HERE to visit the Red Cross Safe and Well website to reconnect with loved ones that might be missing during a disaster. The site allows individuals and organizations to register and post messages to indicate that they are safe, or to search for loved ones. The site is always available, open to the public and available in Spanish. Registrations and searches can be done directly via the website. Registrations can also be completed by texting SAFE to 78876.You can also use the “I’m Safe” feature of the Red Cross Emergency app to let loved ones know your status.

Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization such as GiveWellCharity NavigatorCharity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.

