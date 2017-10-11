California Fires - Resource Information

Several massive wildfires are burning in California which have taken lives. Fires are threatening residents, homes, animals, and businesses.
For up-to-date information please visit the CAL FIRE Statewide Fire Map.
OFFER HELP RIGHT NOW
Donation Information:
American Red Cross
1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The American Red Cross is working alongside partners on the ground to provide shelter, food and comfort for people who have had to leave their homes.
GoFundMe:
A centralized location has been created for all the fundraising campaigns supporting relief efforts here.
Food Pantries:
Food pantries of Napa County
Food pantries of Yuba County
Food pantries of Sonoma County
Animal Shelters:
Humane Society of Sonoma County
Humane Society of Napa County
Yuba-Sutter SPCA
Volunteer Opportunities:
Food pantries of Sonoma County
Food pantries of Napa County
Food pantries of Yuba County
Veterans Memorial Building and Hall
Petaluma Community Center
Wildfire Safety Steps:
The Red Cross urges everyone to follow evacuation orders from local law enforcement and have an emergency kit ready to go.
CLICK HERE to visit the Red Cross Safe and Well website to reconnect with loved ones that might be missing during a disaster. The site allows individuals and organizations to register and post messages to indicate that they are safe, or to search for loved ones. The site is always available, open to the public and available in Spanish. Registrations and searches can be done directly via the website. Registrations can also be completed by texting SAFE to 78876.You can also use the “I’m Safe” feature of the Red Cross Emergency app to let loved ones know your status.
Before you donate to a charity, make sure you know where your aid is going. The Center for International Disaster Information recommends checking with a charity monitoring organization such as GiveWell, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or the Better Business Bureau before donating.
At College Prep Day at a San Diego high school, students are getting the resources and information they need post graduation right now.
As we watch the devastating effects of multiple wildfires burning in California from Napa to Orange County, we've seen lives lost and homes destroyed. Many are wondering, what about San Diego County?
POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded. The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to asses...
POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded. The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to asses...
A judge is expected to decide Wednesday if a man accused of two violent sexual assaults is competent enough to stand trial.
Embracing a historic change, the Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
Eminem has unleashed a profane lyrical tirade against President Donald Trump — saying he "came to stomp" and taking aim at Trump's Twitter habits, policy, appearance and supporters.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to join other jurisdictions around the San Diego area in filing an intent to sue the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission over repeated sewage spills that spread across the border.
Police used a stolen cellphone to track down and arrest an 18-year-old gunman and his 55-year-old getaway driver suspected of committing two robberies and an attempted robbery within about an hour of each other in Kearny Mesa and Grantville.
The return of cooler weather and moist ocean air is helping an army of firefighters gain ground against a wildfire that has scorched more than a dozen square miles in Southern California.
Construction workers continued repair work on a natural gas line ruptured Tuesday night in the Downtown area.