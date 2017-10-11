College Prep Day at Hoover High School

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - At College Prep Day at a San Diego high school, students are getting the resources and information they need post graduation right now.
The campus-wide event at Hoover High School, sponsored by College Avenue Compact, gave students a chance to get a feel for what college is like. They also learned important information that they need to know to complete the transition from high school to college campuses, like the application process, financial aid, and scholarships and grants.
Students were also allowed to take the practice SAT free of charge.
"There's just so much information," senior Lewis Cho said. "We're really appreciative of all the college people here helping us, all the faculty, they're really supportive of us."
Hoover High principal Jason Babineau said he couldn't imagine where his students would be if it wasn't for College Prep Day.
"That's a scary thought," Babineau said. "That's why what we can control at Hoover High School, is making sure that they have these opportunities, making sure that they have these resources because we can't assume that they're going to be done any other way."
Students involved with the College Avenue Compact year round, and who keep a 3.0 GPA or better among other requirements, are automatically eligible to attend San Diego State University, less than two miles away, as a freshman the following year.
Port officials have approved a 40-year lease for the Brigantine Restaurant Group's new waterfront complex.
The return of cooler weather and moist ocean air is helping an army of firefighters gain ground against a wildfire that has scorched more than a dozen square miles in Southern California.
At College Prep Day at a San Diego high school, students are getting the resources and information they need post graduation right now.
As we watch the devastating effects of multiple wildfires burning in California from Napa to Orange County, we've seen lives lost and homes destroyed. Many are wondering, what about San Diego County?
POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded. The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to asses...
POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded. The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to asses...
A judge is expected to decide Wednesday if a man accused of two violent sexual assaults is competent enough to stand trial.
Embracing a historic change, the Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to join other jurisdictions around the San Diego area in filing an intent to sue the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission over repeated sewage spills that spread across the border.
Police used a stolen cellphone to track down and arrest an 18-year-old gunman and his 55-year-old getaway driver suspected of committing two robberies and an attempted robbery within about an hour of each other in Kearny Mesa and Grantville.
Construction workers continued repair work on a natural gas line ruptured Tuesday night in the Downtown area.