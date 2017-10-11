College Prep Day at Hoover High School

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - At College Prep Day at a San Diego high school, students are getting the resources and information they need post graduation right now.

The campus-wide event at Hoover High School, sponsored by College Avenue Compact, gave students a chance to get a feel for what college is like. They also learned important information that they need to know to complete the transition from high school to college campuses, like the application process, financial aid, and scholarships and grants.

Students were also allowed to take the practice SAT free of charge.

"There's just so much information," senior Lewis Cho said. "We're really appreciative of all the college people here helping us, all the faculty, they're really supportive of us."

Hoover High principal Jason Babineau said he couldn't imagine where his students would be if it wasn't for College Prep Day.

"That's a scary thought," Babineau said. "That's why what we can control at Hoover High School, is making sure that they have these opportunities, making sure that they have these resources because we can't assume that they're going to be done any other way."

Students involved with the College Avenue Compact year round, and who keep a 3.0 GPA or better among other requirements, are automatically eligible to attend San Diego State University, less than two miles away, as a freshman the following year.