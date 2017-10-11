Port approves lease for Anthony's replacement

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Port officials have approved a 40-year lease for the Brigantine Restaurant Group's new waterfront complex.

The $20 million complex will replace Anthony's Fish Grotto.

The Brigantine Inc. plans to renovate the property and open four eateries -- a Brigantine restaurant; a Miguel's Cocina, a Mexican food chain also owned by Brigantine; Ketch Grill & Taps, a casual walk-up, dine-in and take-out grill that offers local craft beers and spirits; and Portside Gelato & Coffee, to feature coffee and espresso from San Diego roaster Cafe Moto.

Anthony's shut down in January after the Port of San Diego, as part of an effort to remake the Embarcadero, chose to not renew the restaurant's lease.

The La Mesa location of Anthony's on Murray Drive near Severin Drive will continue operating.

Demolition of the waterfront building is expected to begin by the end of the year.

The approval clears the way for the start of construction on the new project by early next year.



