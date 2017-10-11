Celebrate 50 years of fall tradition at Bates Nut Farm

VALLEY CENTER (NEWS 8) - For more than five decades families have been enjoying the spoils of the fall season at Bates Nut Farm.

Featuring horses and other livestock, a straw maze, hayrides and your favorite barnyard games, Bates Nut farm is the perfect place to whether you're looking for wholesome family fun, a giant pumpkin for your jack-o-lantern or you just want a reason to wear your favorite flannel.

The farm is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and weekends 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., but it will stay open until 8 p.m. the next four Fridays for guests looking for some thrills after dark, like flashlight tag in the maze. Also, some weekends dates feature live music.

Parking is free during the weekend and $5 (cash only) on the weekend. Find more info here.