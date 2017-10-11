Qualcomm fined $773M by Taiwanese regulators over antitrust violations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-based Qualcomm was fined $773 million by regulators in Taiwan Wednesday for violations of antitrust rules over a seven-year period.
The provider of technology for mobile devices will also have to void contracts that call for licensees to share various customer sales details.
In a statement, Qualcomm said it intends to appeal the decision by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission to the island nation's courts after the agency finalizes its ruling in a few weeks.
"The fine bears no rational relationship to the amount of Qualcomm's revenues or activities in Taiwan, and Qualcomm will appeal the amount of the fine and the method used to calculate it," the company said.
Qualcomm has been fined by regulators in several Asian countries and the European Union, and is embroiled in a legal dispute over royalties with Apple.
According to multiple reports, the Taiwanese FTC accused Qualcomm of abusing a monopoly it holds over mobile phone standards for wireless data connectivity and refused to license necessary patents to clients who don't agree to the company's conditions.
The agency said Taiwanese companies had purchased $30 billion worth of Qualcomm baseband chips.
