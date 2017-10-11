New thriller 'The Playground' made in San Diego gets theatrical release

San Diego-based Qualcomm was fined $773 million by regulators in Taiwan Wednesday for violations of antitrust rules over a seven-year period.
For more than five decades families have been enjoying the spoils of the fall season at Bates Nut Farm.
Port officials have approved a 40-year lease for the Brigantine Restaurant Group's new waterfront complex.
The return of cooler weather and moist ocean air is helping an army of firefighters gain ground against a wildfire that has scorched more than a dozen square miles in Southern California.
At College Prep Day at a San Diego high school, students are getting the resources and information they need post graduation right now.
As we watch the devastating effects of multiple wildfires burning in California from Napa to Orange County, we've seen lives lost and homes destroyed. Many are wondering, what about San Diego County?
POWAY (CNS) - A Poway High School student texted friends that "there would be a shooting at the school" and posted an image of the conversation on social media, but authorities investigated the claim and said Wednesday the threat was unfounded. The text message conversation and Instagram post were reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department about 8 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's Detective Chris Allen said. Detectives went to the student's residence Tuesday night to asses...
A judge is expected to decide Wednesday if a man accused of two violent sexual assaults is competent enough to stand trial.
Embracing a historic change, the Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.