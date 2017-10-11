New thriller 'The Playground' made in San Diego gets theatrical release

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An SDSU grad is quickly making a name for himself in the world of filmmaking.

The video above starts with a clip from his latest project, a thriller called "The Playground," which won a 2016 San Diego Film Award.

Independent filmmaker Edreace Purmul visited Morning Extra to talk more about the full-length feature, which is now getting a theatrical release.

Purmul filmed "The Playground" in San Diego using local actors, locations and crew.

The theatrical release is this Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Reading Cinemas Town Square in Clairemont. It will be followed by a talk-back with the cast.

For more information and tickets visit www.theplaygroundfilm.com

See the trailer for "The Playground" below:

To view on YouTube click here.