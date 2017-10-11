Wine Country: Whole town of Calistoga ordered to evacuate as fire conditions worsen

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Authorities are ordering all residents of the Northern California town of Calistoga to evacuate, saying "conditions have worsened."

The Napa County Sheriff's Office says in an alert sent via cell phone and email that residents need to leave by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, officials went through the town of 5,000 block by block, knocking on doors to warn about 2,000 people to leave.

Dangerous gusty winds were starting to reach the region Wednesday afternoon, fanning already raging wildfires.

In neighboring Sonoma County, authorities issued an evacuation advisory for the northern part of the town of Sonoma and the community of Boyes Hot Springs. By the time the advisory was issued, lines of cars were already fleeing from Boyes Hot Springs.

1:20 p.m.

Officials say they have thousands of firefighters battling 22 blazes burning in Northern California and that more are coming from nearby states.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Ken Pimlott says close to 8,000 firefighters have been deployed and are fighting the blazes by air and on the ground.

Pimlott says Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and Washington are sending firefighters and the U.S. Forest Service is sending fire engines, bulldozers and hand crews.

He also says there are concerns several fires could merge into one big blaze. The fires north of San Francisco are among the deadliest in California history.

The blazes have also left at least 180 people injured and have destroyed more than 3,500 homes and businesses. More than 4,400 people were staying in shelters Wednesday.