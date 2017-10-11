Hit-And-Run Crash: Man who gave driver alcohol pleads guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to his underage girlfriend the night she was involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 16-year-old boy in Tierrasanta.

Lewis Cornwell, 25, will be sentenced Dec. 8 to 100 days in custody, three years probation and will be ordered to complete the San Diego County Medical Examiner's "Beyond the Caution Tape" program.

"Providing alcohol to a minor is more than a crime. It is reckless and puts lives at risk," City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. "My office will prosecute anyone who breaks this law, whether it's a bartender, friend, family member, or significant other, and seek the maximum penalties allowed."

Last March, 16-year-old Alex Funk -- a student at Serra High School -- was struck and killed by a car as he walked along Santo Road. The driver, 20- year-old Jessica Medsker, did not stop to render aid nor did she dial 911, authorities said. Instead, Medsker and her passenger, Cornwell, fled the scene.

Six days later, Medsker was arrested and in May pleaded guilty to felony hit-and-run causing death. A judge sentenced Medsker to the maximum four years in prison.

Surveillance video from a restaurant the night of the accident shows Cornwell providing Medsker with drink after drink while servers weren't looking, authorities said.

Cornwell was charged in August.

