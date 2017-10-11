Cold Case Reward: Fatal shooting remains unsolved two years later

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that could help solve the murder of an 18-year-old man killed in National City two years ago Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Munoz Jr. was fatally shot on Oct. 11, 2015 after a gunman walked up to his vehicle and began firing. The attack, which killed Munoz Jr. and injured a 17-year-old who was in the car with him, occurred around 7:50 p.m. near 16th Street and Prospect Avenue in National City.

The shooter has been described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with a heavy build and a shaved head. He was last seen driving east on 16th Street in a four-door Nissan Altima.

The $5,000 reward will go to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411 or the anonymous tip line at (888) 580- 8477.